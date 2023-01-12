Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On January 15, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® will mark 115 years of "Sisterhood and Service." The Theta Theta Omega Chapter will mark this occasion by taking part in the "We are One" weekend of events promoting Alpha Kappa Alpha's national programs of community, sisterhood, and service commitment.

According to a release, the weekend will be filled with events aimed at supporting the community such as reading to kindergarten and first-grade students at select CCSD elementary schools, a clothing donation drive for the homeless and kinship caregivers, a worship service and reception, and participation in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

In addition to the events, the TTO chapter will be working closely with the 20 Pearls Foundation, Inc. to continue their efforts towards community service and support throughout the year.

A list of the weekend activities can be seen below:

Friday, January 13, 8:45 a.m., 45 minutes ΘΘΩ Reading Day

Students will receive a bookmark, and teachers will receive a book about Martin Luther King, Jr. for their classroom.

John Bass Elementary School

10377 Rancho Destino Road Las Vegas, NV 89183

TTO Contacts day of the event: Sandra Bass and Jacki Brown

Claude Perkins Elementary

3700 Shadow Tree North Las Vegas, NV 89132

TTO Contacts day of the event: Paula Perkins and Deanne Riddle

Wendell P. Williams Elementary

1030 J Street Las Vegas, NV 89130

TTO Contacts day of the event: Anitra Harris and Ina Dorman

Saturday, January 14, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

ΘΘΩ Service Project Clothing assembly for Recuperative Care and Foster Kinship

Teach For America

701 E Bridger Ave UNIT 750, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Sunday, January 15, 10:30 a.m.

ΘΘΩ Worship Service and Reception

New Jerusalem Worship Center

1818 N M.L.K. Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Monday, January 16

ΘΘΩ Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and deliveries to Foster Kinship and Sunrise Hospital

