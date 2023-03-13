Allergy season: avoiding plants that produce pollen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been sneezing more or have itchy, watery eyes, you're not alone. That's because it's allergy season and some plants could make your symptoms worse.

Edgar Larios, the owner of High End Companies LLC, said there are three major types of trees that contribute to this issue.

"One of them is an evergreen, which is a pine tree," Larios said. "Another one would be a mulberry tree and also an ash tree, which unfortunately, we have a lot of in the valley."

In fact, you might now know that three specific types of plants are no longer sold or allowed to be planted in Southern Nevada.

That includes green/crimson fountain grass, fruitless mulberry trees, and fruiting olive trees.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority said it's because they are on the State of Nevada's noxious weed list or are banned by the Clark County Health District for their allergenic properties.

Olive trees were banned by city ordinance back in 1991. At the time, scientists said low-pollinating varieties of the trees were supposed to release less than 15% of the pollen released by banned trees. There are no requirements to remove any olive trees that were planted before 1991. But if an olive tree dies, they can't be replaced with another one.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, global warming could also be making allergy season even longer. Researchers found that between 1995 and 2011, warmer temperatures caused pollen season to last 11 to 27 days longer depending on where you live. The same study found 18 million adults suffer from hay fever allergies are led to 13.1 million doctor's visits every year and four million missed or low productivity workdays.

So what can you do to cut down on the amount of pollen at home?

"Consider desert landscaping. There are less pollen-producing plants in the desert," Larios said. "On the tree side, you can install a crepe myrtle, which produces a beautiful pink flower and that has very little pollen. You can also plant flowering plum and magnolia trees. Those are the kind of trees that produce less pollen than any other thing."

Larios said you should also make sure your plants are trimmed to reduce pollen. He adds that late morning is when trees produce the most pollen and in humid climates, the pollen gets heavier and sticks to the ground more so you should avoid going outside or running at that time of day.