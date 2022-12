LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 2023, Allegiant Stadium will spend $7.5 million on capital improvements, including a $3.5 million gate canopy extension.

The budgeted list of upgrades includes spending $1.3 million on a misting system, $350,265 on bollards, and $320,787 on reinstalling seats.

The extended cover and misters will be a welcome break for those attending outdoor sporting events at the stadium in the summer.

A copy of the full original letter with the proposed improvements can be seen here.