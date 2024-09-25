Allegiant Stadium named as 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup host venue

Allegiant Stadium has been named a host venue for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup — one of FIFA’s six continental confederations.

The date and match details will be assigned on April 10 during the Gold Cup Draw.

The 18th edition of the competition will be played next summer between June 14 and July 6. It will feature 16 men's national teams — just one year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“I want to thank all 14 of the host stadiums and cities for their immense support for the Gold Cup, for Concacaf, and their commitment to supporting the growth of the game in our region,” said Victor Montagliani, Concacaf president and FIFA vice president.

Mexico is the reigning champion of the Concacaf men's Gold Cup, having defeated Panama 1-0 in the 2023 final.

