Allegiant Air gives 13-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient the full flight experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One kid's dream is now a reality. Since his lymphoma diagnosis last year, high school freshman Ben Hartigan has had dreams of learning to be a pilot and today he got to spend the day as one.

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada partnered with Allegiant Air to give Ben the full flight experience. He dressed up in uniform, entered a cockpit, and got a chance to pilot a full-motion flight simulator. It's the same type of training all Allegiant pilots go through.

The Make-A-Wish president and CEO says the experience also came with great news about Ben's health.

"His Hodgkin's lymphoma is in remission right now so he is cancer free...the hope we have for our children is they start to see themselves outside of their medical journey...you know they say it takes a village to raise a child...well we know it takes a community to grant a wish."

According to Ben's family, he plans to graduate high school and pursue an associate degree in engineering with the hope of becoming a pilot.