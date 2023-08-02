Allegiant Air aims to solve pilot shortage by introducing aviation to youth, more programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s a problem impacting everyone. A nationwide pilot shortage is threatening domestic travel.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 18,000 openings for pilots are projected per year. But the Federal Aviation Administration only issued about half that number of pilot licenses between 2017 and 2021.

Airline Allegiant Air is working to combat the pilot shortage through several programs, including introducing aviation at a young age.

On Tuesday, more than 20 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada got on board with Allegiant Air. They had the chance to ask actual pilots about cockpit life and maneuver the flight simulator.

“This partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America has been a long time coming,” said Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Keith Hansen. “But seeing the kids today, the looks on their faces as they climb into a simulator or a cabin trainer, you just can’t put on price on that.”

Piloting young people to opportunities in the skies is one of the goals at Allegiant Air. That’s why the company recently pledged $1 million to the Boys and Clubs of America for a new program to inspire aviation careers. The program is one of several at Allegiant designed to combat the pilot shortage.

“We’ve been at the forefront of that conversation for a long time,” Hansen said. “We know it’s going to be a major issue for several cities if we run short of pilots, so we’re here trying to do everything we can.”

This year, Allegiant also launched three other programs. It’s called the Accelerate, Altitude and Military Pilot Pathway programs, designed to expedite the time it takes to become a commercial pilot.

Captain Katie Whatley has been a pilot with Allegiant Air for 13 years. She believes the early spark can turn into a lifelong career because that’s what happened to her.

“My uncle had a plane, and he took me up in it. I thought it was really fun,” Whatley said. “When kids see people who look like them doing these jobs, hopefully that encourages them.”

Andy Bischel, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, believes experiences like this can set up a successful future for children and teenagers.

“These experiences are critical for a young child to see,” Bischel said.

Allegiant Air estimates at the current rate pilots are entering the industry, there could be a shortage of 30,000 pilots by the year 2030.