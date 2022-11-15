Alleged theft, disturbances by students causes east valley convenience store to close middle of the day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 7-11 at the Desert Inn and Eastern says they have been forced to close for one hour every day because of disturbing afterschool behavior by students leaving campus.

From 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. every day, the convenience store is no longer open for business. The store has put up signs on the gas pumps that warn customers because of the ongoing situation with local students.

The store is in close proximity to Valley High School. a store employee tells Channel 13 that around 50 students have been gathering at the gas station after school each day as they wait at an RTC bus stop. the teens often engage in what the employee calls "rowdy behavior leading to disturbances like breaking store windows, fist fights, or theft of merchandise."

Customers say they've been inconvenienced.

"I do see the kids and I understand the situation. 50 kids walking into the store, you know, but to us other people I can't get what I need to get so I have to go to the other store, and it's very inconvenient," said a customer trying to enter the store.

"Yes, it's always high schoolers, a lot of them will come out. it does be packed up here every time they get out of school," said another customer.

We spoke with CCSD, who told us they encourage students to adhere to the student code of conduct even when not on campus. The store employee says the metro is investigating.