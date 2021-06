LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An airplane traveling to Seattle, Washington, was diverted Thursday, landing safely in Las Vegas after reporting a broken windshield.

McCarran International Airport says Alaska Airlines Flight 203 was traveling from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when it made a detour and landed without incident at 6:16 p.m.

The Boeing 737-900 had 184 souls on board at the time.

13 Action News has reached out to Alaska Airlines for more information. Check back for updates.