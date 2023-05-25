Airbnb rolls out party ban ahead of Las Vegas summer holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer's biggest holidays are just around the corner and Airbnb is making it clear disruptive house parties at their properties are a no-go.

The anti-party crackdown will include certain booking restrictions on the company website along with encouraging neighbors to contact them in real time about disturbances.

In addition to setting up a neighbor hotline reporting site, Airbnb laid out what the ban will look like and how they plan to implement it in Summer 2023.

"With the summer holidays approaching, Airbnb is announcing measures aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in Nevada as we continue to draw a hard line on parties and promote responsible travel," representatives with the company said in a press release Wednesday.

One-night and two-night entire home listings, during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, will be a primary target for the home sharing company.

They plan to prevent those entire-home bookings from being made with their internal operations "party prevention system."

Some factors the company will be looking at for vacationers will include:



Whether the guest has a history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews).

The distance to the listing.

Whether the booking is last-minute.

If a booking is identified as high risk, Airbnb says it will be blocked entirely. If someone makes it through this filter, however, they will still be required to "attest that they understand Airbnb bans parties, and that if they break this rule, they may be subject to suspension or removal from the platform."

According to the company, after piloting the program in Nevada last year, 80 people were deterred from booking an entire home over Memorial Day weekend.

More information on the ban can be found on their website here.