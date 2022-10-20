Airbnb partners with service that detects level of noise to support Nevada hosts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Minut and Airbnb are partnering to support hosts in Nevada and prevent disruptive parties.

Minut has noise sensor technology. Officials say the report does not record conversations, it only detects decibel levels.

Aribnb is offering hosts a free Minut sensor and a free three months subscription to Minut's service. Minut has noise alerts that is integrated with Airbnb. This is aiming to help hosts and guests resolve potential noise concerns faster.

"This collaboration is the latest in a series of measures to promote responsible behavior and enforce our anti-party stance," Airbnb said.

Last week, Airbnb announced anti-party measures to prevent unauthorized parties over Halloween, including prohibiting guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

"Specifically in Nevada, over 800 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2021," the company said. "Additionally, we recently shared that since the introduction of our party ban in 2020, we’ve seen a 77 percent year-over-year reduction in party reports in Nevada."