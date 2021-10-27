Watch
Airbnb continuing to crack down on Halloween party rentals in Las Vegas

Posted at 2:58 PM, Oct 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airbnb says it will continue its campaign to promote safe and responsible travel by announcing a plan to help prevent unauthorized parties over this year's Halloween weekend.

The anchor of the plan is a block of 1-night reservations during the Halloween weekend of entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the U.S., effective Wednesday, with exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews.

The company says it introduced a variation of this type of holiday initiative for the first time over Halloween 2020 that resulted in a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties by over 49 percent.

Specifically in Las Vegas, over 650 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2020, according to Arbnb.

