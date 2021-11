LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airbnb is already cracking down on guests who are trying to throw big house parties on New Year's Eve this year.

Just like during Halloween, the company is blocking some one-night reservations in Las Vegas for entire homes.

If you book a two-night reservation, they will look at when you booked the stay and your account history.

Guests with a positive history of reviews won't be subject to these rules.