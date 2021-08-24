AIR QUALITY: Clark County issuing smoke advisory for August 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is issuing a smoke advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 24. Smoke from California wildfires is expected to drift into the region and may lead to elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.

HELPFUL TIPS TO LIMIT PERSONAL EXPOSURE TO SMOKE

· Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you are likely to inhale.

· Keep windows and doors closed.

· Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH AIR QUALITY INFORMATION