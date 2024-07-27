Air quality alert issued for Clark County for wildfire smoke from California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air quality alert as wildfire smoke from California makes its way into the Las Vegas valley.

The alert is for Saturday and Sunday and the smoke is from the Borel and Trout wildfires.

There are small particles and pollutants in wildfire smoke that can aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and heart disease.

The DAQ recommends that children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues stay indoors.

We have issued a #VegasAirQuality ALERT for wildfire smoke, in effect today and tomorrow (July 28) due to smoke from the Borel and Trout fires in California driving into #ClarkCounty.

▶️ Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

▶️ Keep windows and doors closed.

▶️ Limit… pic.twitter.com/Wyp1kDPHNJ — Clark County Dept. of Environment & Sustainability (@ClarkCountyDES) July 27, 2024

TIPS TO LIMIT PERSONAL EXPOSURE TO SMOKE

