Air quality advisory issued in Clark County for Tuesday

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an advisory for high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) persisting today due to stagnant air conditions. Air Quality officials say that small particles can aggravate respiratory diseases.

At this time, “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of fine particles are not occurring at most stations in the network. People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels fine particles include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Clark County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post an update on the forecast page of the DAQ website.

A link to the forecast page is located at http://redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast. You can receive free air quality forecasts and advisories via e-mail or text message through Enviroflash service. Subscription information is available at www.enviroflash.org.

