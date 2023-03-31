Air quality advisory issued for seasonal wildfire smoke, ozone pollution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A season-long advisory is being issued by Clark County's Division of Air Quality.

Officials said it's due to ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke.

Forecasters said the increased chance of wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada can influence ozone formation and increase particulate matter pollution.

"In five of our past six summers, wildfire smoke has had a negative impact on Clark County's air quality," senior air quality forecaster Paul Fransioli said. "Though the smoke influence was significantly lower last year, it still contributed to some of our ozone exceedance days in 2022."

The division said that in 2022, there were 14 days were ground-level ozone was over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Ambient Air Quality standards.

That's a 50% decline when compared to 2021's 28 exceedance days.

County officials said the advisory will be in place from Saturday through Sept. 30.

The EPA has a few tips to keep you and your family healthy.

