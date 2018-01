LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Vice President Mike Pence was in Las Vegas for the grand opening of the AFWERX, which aims to connect Nellis AFB to innovators.

Their new facility near Flamingo and Paradise will allow anyone with an innovative technology idea to pitch it.

The goal is to bring in small businesses and innovators that wouldn't otherwise be partnered with Nellis to come up with solutions that would benefit the Air Force.

AFWERX also set up a booth at CES this year. They say they've already gotten a lot of attention.

They say the biggest ideas they're looking for involve drone technology.