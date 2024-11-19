After 3 years— Harry Reid International Airport celebrates name change with new monument sign lighting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 2021, Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport officially became Harry Reid International Airport, named for Nevada's longest-serving state senator.

Now, three years later, Harry Reid is celebrating the completion of the name change with the lighting of a new monument sign at the airport's entrance.

Clark County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Tick Segerblom, Son of late Sen. Harry Reid, Key Reid and Clark County Director of Aviation, Rosemary A. Vassiliadis, plan to speak at 4 p.m.

The name change had an estimated cost of $2 million, which county commissioners said would be covered through private donations at no cost to taxpayers. Stephen J. Cloobeck, founder of Diamond Resorts International, pledged $1 million to help cover the cost.

Harry Reid represented Nevada in Congress from 1983 through 2017, serving in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Reid advanced legislation that allowed for the completion of Terminal 3 in 2012 and the construction of the new air traffic control facility that opened in 2016. He was also instrumental in securing the land that will serve as the future site of the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport.

In August, Channel 13 spoke to a multi-million dollar donor behind the airport name change from McCarran to Harry Reid International Airport, who said he wasn't happy.

He shared his frustration on why it would take multiple years for the sign change. The county said the Department of Aviation has been transparent with the process and since the project started, during the pandemic, supply chain issues and rising construction costs have impacted projects.

Channel 13 will bring you the details of the briefing when it is available.