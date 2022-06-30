LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the Sunset Viewing Area at Harry Reid International Airport is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

"This lot has long been a favorite spot for the community to view airplanes landing and taking off," an airport spokesman wrote in a press release announcing the reopening. "From families making memories to aviation photographers getting the perfect shot, the Clark County Department of Aviation is excited to welcome visitors again."

We've got BIG news… 📷👀🎉✈️ pic.twitter.com/Z2DLUU6Ap9 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 30, 2022

The Sunset Viewing Area has been closed since April 1, 2020 as part of an effort to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. After it reopens on Friday, it will remain open to the public seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30. Those hours change during the winter season (from Oct. 1 to March 31), when the lot closes to the public at 7 p.m.

Maintaining the viewing area "requires a significant investment of labor and resources," airport officials said. The county Department of Aviation is responsible for opening and closing the lot each day, as well as security patrols and making sure trashcans aren't overflowing. Not only can trash attract wildlife, but loose debris poses a risk to aircraft at Harry Reid International, officials said.

With those concerns in mind, airport officials asked that those coming to enjoy the view from the Sunset Viewing Area also take care to preserve the area by:

