Aerosmith cancels final two shows of Las Vegas residency over Steven Tyler's health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aerosmith has canceled the final two remaining shows of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency for 2022, according to a tweet from the band.

The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The band has canceled their Dec. 8 and 11 shows after a doctor advised that lead singer Steven Tyler "sit these out," the band said in a tweet.

This comes after the first two performances, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were also canceled after lead singer Steven Tyler called out due to illness.

To all our fans...



We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows.



On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.



Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/cNiHypaXVj — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2022

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and tickets purchased in other ways will be refunded at the point of purchase.