Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Aerosmith cancels final two shows of Las Vegas residency over Steven Tyler's health

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry, of the musical group Aerosmith, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP),
Steven Tyler, Joe Perry
Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:01:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aerosmith has canceled the final two remaining shows of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency for 2022, according to a tweet from the band.

The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The band has canceled their Dec. 8 and 11 shows after a doctor advised that lead singer Steven Tyler "sit these out," the band said in a tweet.

This comes after the first two performances, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were also canceled after lead singer Steven Tyler called out due to illness.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and tickets purchased in other ways will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH