Advocating for students in Clark County with special needs

Cox, Katie
<p>Photos by KTNV</p>
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 23:13:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas family that won a legal victory over Clark County School District in late 2021 in a learning disability discrimination case will host an advocacy event this month in Las Vegas.

Sig and Lori Rogich filed the lawsuit on behalf of their daughter, who's referred to as O.R. in the lawsuit to keep her name confidential.

The prominent Clark County couple claimed the district denied their daughter, who is diagnosed with dyslexia, her right to an equal education — and they worry she's not the only one.

As a result of the lawsuit, the couple along with other leaders in the fight for students with special needs will be hosting a 2-day event at the South Point on Jan. 14 and 15.

The event will be free and open to the public.

