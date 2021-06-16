Watch
Advocates mark DACA's 9th anniversary, urge Congress to act

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 01:23:41-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Immigration advocates in Nevada marked the ninth anniversary Tuesday of the Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

But they also urged Congress to pass permanent protections.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, allowed people brought into the country illegally as children to remain in the U.S.

The program brought thousands of young people without legal status out of the shadows, making it easier for them to apply for college and jobs.

The program's protections are temporary though and advocates have been pushing Congress to pass a permanent path to legal status, especially with a court challenge to the program looming.

