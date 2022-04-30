Adult entertainment club in Las Vegas accepting bitcoin hope for big profit during NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since Las Vegas reopened, we have had our fair share of big events.

The NFL Draft is bringing the hope of a big business boost along with it and many companies are getting in on the crypto-currency craze to bring in more customers.

"I just saw the direction it was going over the years," said Keith Ragano the General Manager and President of Crazy Horse III, an adult entertainment club.

In January, the company announced that it would be accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment to keep up with client demand.

The process is similar to what we've seen during the pandemic when restaurant menus went away and the QR codes became the norm.

The company creates an invoice for you, and all you do is scan the QR code and pay with Bitcoin.

"They love it," Ragano said. "Once they find out they can actually spend the Bitcoin, because to them it's monopoly money. It's just like being in the casino, they give you chips. You don’t use real money."

When Bitcoin fluctuates, the company takes on the responsibility.

"Whatever it is when the transaction is done, that’s what its done at. it could drop 5,000 points two seconds later or it could up 2 seconds later," Ragano said. "The risk is the reward."