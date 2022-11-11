Volunteers, ADT and Habitat for Humanity build home for Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of Veterans Day, volunteers throughout the valley worked with ADT and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to build a home for a woman in need.

Habitat for Humanity and ADT is building a home for Monica. Their goal is to build a safe, smart and sustainable home for a woman who at times, had to live in her car.

According to a press release, the completed home will feature a smart security system and rooftop solar, donated by ADT to help protect the homeowner from crime and cut utility costs.

ADT is also contributing $15,000 to Habitat Las Vegas to help in its mission to provide affordable housing. They also that as the city grows, affordable housing is becoming more of an issue.

As for Monica, she said she's grateful for everyone who is working towards completing her home and seeing it all come together.