Adopt a furry friend at the 'Home for the Pawlidays' event in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can add a new member to your family this holiday season through the "Home for the Pawlidays" adoption event on Dec. 14.

Nevada SPCA is celebrating with a festive adoption and pet photo event at the shelter. Findlay Toyota will waive adoption fees for all adult pets six months or older.

You can choose from dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and bunnies. The shelter said the animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.



. .

The holidays are a magical time, and we hope to find wonderful new families for our animals, many of whom have been overlooked. We would love to be able to give every single pet a home along with the love and care that they deserve. Not just for the holiday season, but for their entire lifetime.

For those who already have a furry friend, there will be a chance to take professional holiday dog photos set to a wintry backdrop.

.

The shelter is located at 5375 S. Procyon St., Suite #108. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and photos will be available starting at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit this link.