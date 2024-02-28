Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Superstar vocalist Adele has announced she will be postponing the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The "Hello" singer released the following statement Tuesday explaining the decision.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resume dand now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it'ss all taken a toll on my voice. An so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.

Adele ends her note, posted to X (formerly Twitter) with the dates impacted by the pause: March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.