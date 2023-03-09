Additional ticket sale dates announced ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional on-sale dates were announced on Thursday morning for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 16-18. According to a news release, Grand Prix tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24, starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at several locations and price points, starting at $500 for the weekend, including food and non-alcoholic drinks. Each ticket comes with access to a dedicated zone and will feature exclusive entertainment, according to a release.

The following seating experiences are still available:

Private Suites : Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

: Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. Skybox ($10,000 per person): Located above the Main Grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race. The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

($10,000 per person): Located above the Main Grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race. The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. Koval Hospitality ($8,000 per person): Three-day ticket with access to a shared space in the North or South Koval Zones (Neon or Legacy), a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

($8,000 per person): Three-day ticket with access to a shared space in the North or South Koval Zones (Neon or Legacy), a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. Main Grandstand ($2,500 per person): Four-day ticket including access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

($2,500 per person): Four-day ticket including access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. East Harmon Zone Grandstands ($2,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

($2,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. MSG Sphere Zone Grandstands ($2,000 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone.

($2,000 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone. West Harmon Zone Grandstands ($1,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone.

($1,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone. General Admission ($500 per person): Three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information about Formula 1 tickets, go to F1LasVegasGP.com/tickets.