Actor, U.S. Marine R. Lee Ermey has died, manager says

Bryce Riley
6:05 PM, Apr 15, 2018
R. Lee Ermey, known as the fiery Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket," has passed away according to his manager Bill Rogin.

Ermey's official Twitter account posted about Ermey's death around 3:51 p.m. local time. The post included a statement from Rogin.

According to Rogin, Ermey died Sunday morning due to complications from pneumonia. The actor and former U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant was 74 years old.

