ACLU: Nevada risks violating 'prison gerrymandering' law

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location of Nevada's execution chamber near Ely, Nev. Two years after banning a practice known as prison gerrymandering, Nevada will count almost half of its prison population in districts where they're incarcerated, rather than at their previous addresses. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:22:15-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — American Civil Liberties Union attorneys said Friday that if Nevada redraws its political maps without reallocating thousands of inmates to their pre-prison addresses, they risk facing a lawsuit.

Nevada has required inmates to be counted at their "last known residential address" for redistricting purposes since 2019.

Prison officials said last week that difficulties verifying addresses prevented them from providing usable data for roughly half the population in custody.

The data gap suggests efforts to end a practice that detractors say distorts political maps and voting power won't be realized.

The threat of a lawsuit could complicate the redistricting process expected to take place this month.

