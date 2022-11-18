Accused Resorts World robber on probation for Venetian robbery conviction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The same man accused of robbing Resorts World casino cage Nov. 9 was convicted and on probation for robbing the Venetian Resort casino cage in 2020, court records show.

A police source tells KTNV Zubaid Al Jarmi took a taxi to Resort World, robbed the cage, and then took a taxi to get away Wednesday.

Court documents showed Al Jarmi entered the Venetian Resort Jan. 11, 2020, handed the cashier a threatening note, then walked away with nearly $14,000.

He was later arrested by police officers in Wentzville, Missouri who found the note, cash, and clothing worn during the robbery.

Michael Johnston, chief security advisor for Boss Security Screens, was a Henderson police officer for more than two decades and director of casino security for several operations in Henderson for three years.

"These security teams take every measure to prevent these types of crimes," he said.

Johnston said, while security is always tight, employees are directed to be great witnesses and not resist the robber.

"The first thing you don't want to do is be uncooperative," he said. "You don't want to get hurt. Particularly if they have a weapon."

Johnston said, while all criminals are different, it's not surprising to hear someone may have hit multiple casinos over the course of multiple years.

"If they're brave enough to do it the first time, they certainly think that they're going to get better at it the second time," he said. "It takes a certain type of personality to be bold enough to walk into a casino loaded with security officers."

In one of the world's most heavily policed, and heavily surveilled regions in the world, Johnston said robbers shouldn't plan on attempting to rob a casino and get away clean.

"Sooner or later, the police departments are going to find them," he said.

Al Jarmi faces revocation of probation, and has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, and burglary possibly with a gun or deadly weapon.

He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.