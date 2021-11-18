Academy of Country Music Awards coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at Allegiant Stadium next year.

Country music’s party and musical event will also stream on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., marking the first time a major awards show will be livestreamed exclusively, according to an event spokesperson.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards – a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”

Honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is expected to feature exciting performances, collaborations, surprising moments, and more to be announced in the coming months along with ticket information.

R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

