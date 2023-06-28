Able Baker Brewing introduces new 'Nevada State Flower' IPA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Able Baker Brewing Company has unveiled a new IPA to honor Nevada's year-round bloom, the traffic cone.

The brand-new Hazy Double IPA will come in an orange, striped can and be available to purchase starting next Monday, July 3.

"As you tightly grip your steering wheel and scream at your windshield, your impatience grows even stronger. You just want to get to your destination and enjoy the little bouquet of this Hazy IPA you just picked," Able Baker Brewing Company said in a news release.

The release continues, "Rest assured, whether you’re planting yourself in your couch, or being a social blossom, you’ve finally found a way to enjoy the Nevada State Flower."