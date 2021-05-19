ABC's 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran starts business advice podcast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran is helping businesses in Las Vegas get back on their feet.

Her webinar series called "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran" covers all aspects of starting a business, how to attract customers and how to make up for the lost time.

She says regardless of whether you already own a business or you're thinking about starting one, always remember to leave fear behind and go all in.

"It's amazing the basic things people forget because people have been trained to have a great business plan," said Corcoran. "People are well educated, they know all the lingo -- points of return, pivoting -- they get all that down but they don't get the basic common sense of starting a business, which is you have a product or service and somebody's gotta buy it. That's it. "

She also says one of the biggest mistakes people make is coming up with a product or idea but never asking people if it's something they would actually buy.

Corcoran's series is available to stream on her website barbaracorcoran.com.