LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A German Shepherd is living happily ever after being abandoned in his backyard.

13 Action News first covered the story when viewers were concerned about the dog barking constantly in the backyard for weeks.

The property manager confirmed the dog's original owners moved away and left the dog in the yard.

"Makes me sick to my stomach," said Shari Dale with the Vegas German Shepherd Rescue. "Just horrifying, I mean these are family members."

Dale and her team worked hard to gain Nine's trust.

"We went over there and tried to make friends with him," said Dale. "It took a couple of visits and then one of our volunteers was able to get him out."

Nine was unsure about new people. He didn't like making eye contact. That is, until Kimberly and Stephen Stonestreet came along.

The Stonestreets bonded with Nine instantly. They knew he was going to be the dog.

Coincidentally, our original story about Nine's abandonment aired on the same day the Stonestreet's other German Shepherd passed away. Both dogs had the same name too.

The couple knew it was meant to be.

"He's been through a lot but look at him now," said Stonestreet. "This guy is happy and healthy and feeling great."

Nine has gained 25 pounds since being rescued. His life couldn't be better.

The original owners were never heard from again.