AB105 passes on Assembly floor: Will Nevada see a change in gun laws soon?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, Assembly Bill 105 was passed on the Assembly floor.

The bill was first introduced on January 21, 2025. Click here to learn more about its journey through Nevada Legislature.

Great news! #AB105 has passed the Assembly floor! We're one step closer to making Nevada a safer state! #NVLeg pic.twitter.com/tL9qSgXUKT — Battle Born Progress (@BattleBornProg) May 26, 2025

According to Nevada Legislature, AB105 would “prohibit a person from possessing or causing a firearm to be present in, or within 100 feet of an an entrance to, a place the person knows or reasonably should know is an election site,” with certain exceptions pertaining to law enforcement officers, private security guards, and others.

Under section one of this bill, violators of the firearm prohibition will be guilty of a gross misdemeanor. If the violators intentionally disrupt or monitor the election process, they will be found guilty of a category D felony.

Section two of the bill will change “the existing definitions that apply to certain crimes involving the ownership or possession of a firearm by certain persons applicable to section one.”

