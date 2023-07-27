AAA seeing spike in heat-related roadside calls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With extreme heat comes increased troubles for motorists. Especially in western states like Nevada, there are some tips and warnings to head during heat waves.

According to AAA, extended periods of sustained heat can cause a jump in rates of battery failures, engine overheats and tire problems. The company says they expect to get 50,000 calls in the West next week.

Whether you are a member of AAA or not, you can get your tires, battery, and cooling system checked at your local AAA Auto Repair Center.

The company listed the following items to have inside your car during the summer months especially:

