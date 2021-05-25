AAA expects busy holiday weekend travel for Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend many of us will be going out of town for Memorial day plans.

But the roads will look drastically different than they did last year.

AAA predicts there will be 52% more people taking road trips, which equals out to roughly 34M Americans.

Even though that's still below pre-pandemic levels, that doesn't mean traffic won't get backed up.

AAA says the worst time to leave will be Thursday between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

"The traffic is going to be clogging up in all those major metro areas, because you're dealing with rush hour traffic and you're dealing with holiday traffic. It's just not a good time to be planning to leave for a vacation," says Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

This Memorial Day weekend is also expected to be more expensive across the board.

Gas prices have been up, along with airfare, hotel rates, and rental cars.