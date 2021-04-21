A refresher on school zone safety driving in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keeping a good thing going. As students return to the classroom this year, the Las Vegas valley has seen not seen any child-involved crashes in school zones.

We want it to stay that way and it never hurts to get a refresher on the rules of the road!

School zone safety is once again a concern for parents after valley students have officially gone back to school.

13 Action News traffic anchor Zora Asberry spoke with Sgt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department to help familiarize us all with the rules of the road around school zones.