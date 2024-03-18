LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas thrift store is closing its doors.

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store located on W. Craig Road near N. Martin Luther King Boulevard will cease operations on Saturday, March 23.

From now until then, the store will offer 75% off merchandise.

“We are grateful for the community’s support of Salvation Army thrift stores. Closing the North Las Vegas store was not an easy decision, but it was the most fiscally responsible one for long-term viability," said Maj. James Boyd, Adult Rehabilitation Center Administrator.

The Salvation Army recently opened a thrift outlet at 2035 N. Yale Ave. in North Las Vegas.

Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores can also be found in the following locations:



9715 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas

4196 South Durango Drive in Las Vegas

360 North Stephanie St. in Henderson

Proceeds from thrift store sales fund The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, a no-fee drug and alcohol rehabilitation program that helps participants regain health and stability as well as build the work and social skills needed to re-enter the workforce.

