A look back at KTNV's history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new era in Las Vegas.

The late 1950s were a groundbreaking time with Elvis' first show at the New Frontier, the first class at UNLV, the grand openings of the Tropicana and the Stardust hotel-casinos and the first signal from “Lucky 13!"

As we celebrate 65 years in Las Vegas, we're taking a look back at the very early days of KTNV-TV

“We marketed ourselves as cowboys and Indians. Howdy, partner, the old west. Well, that changed in the 50s and 60s,” says Robert Stoldal.

"Las Vegas, Nevada. From the air, Vegas looks like the small town that it is. 35,000 permanent population. 7 million is the temporary population. 7 million tourists that annual pull in by bus train and plane and leave $122 million dollars gross.”

“The Sands Hotel, the Dunes Hotel, the Last Frontier became the New Frontier Hotel, the Sahara. So we dropped that cowboy and Indian marketing and image. And that's that's really when channel 13 was born, as Las Vegas was moving into more of a modern perspective," says Stodal.

"Lucky 13” or KSHO-TV took to the airwaves on May 4, 1956, broadcasting from an antenna on top of the brand-new Fremont Hotel.

"13 started in its first year or so as a movie station. It showed films. Sometimes the same film would be seen in the morning, the afternoon and evening. So the different working shifts would be able to see the see that film,” according to Stoldal.

The station was started by a newspaper publisher Morris Zenoff. He ran the Boulder City News and Henderson Home News.

In the late 1940s, he say an opportunity in television.

"He seemed like just a person that believed in in in Southern Nevada, the community of Las Vegas and Henderson, and was a positive part of the community. He brought that positive energy. I don't care what you're doing, if you're going to start a television station in the early 1960s, you have to have a lot of energy and a lot of belief that you see the future,” says Stoldal.

Stoldal started his career in television at "Lucky 13" in 1964. As a fill-in sportscaster and weather anchor.

He says Zenoff sold the station shortly after he established it in 1956 and it switched hands between a colorful group of owners for several years.

Stoldall says it was purchased by business people who saw opportunities for advertising.

Eventually it was sold to Television Corporation of America for $200,00 and the station moved to the El Rancho Hotel.

But, in one year, the company cashed out and left the station to three familiar Las Vegas names — Nathan Adelson, Mervyn Adelson and Irwin Molasky. They were able to buy it for just $70,000.

Stoldal says the Molasky family was primarily into real estate and development but saw the TV station as an opportunity. The Adelsons and Molasky sold it though just two years later and the station’s finances took a dive. It filed for bankruptcy in the early 60s.

On top of that, the FCC pulled KSHO-TV’s license. But, in an effort to keep “Lucky 13” on air the commission opened the door for another “only in Vegas” cast of characters to run the station temporarily.

Comedienne Phyllis Diller was one of those applied to own the station but was denied.

The new group of owners moved KSHO-TV into what used to be an old refrigeration warehouse near Valley View Boulevard and Desert Inn Road and the changes kept coming.

“The town is in a constant state of change and develop. So you can always remember yesterday and yesterday was something different in Las Vegas than it is today and and will be tomorrow. That's part of the excitement of Las Vegas,” according to Stoldal.

We’ll have more anniversary stories throughout the month.