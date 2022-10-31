A lipstick revolution: New cosmetic line hopes to combat domestic violence and date rape

LAS VEGAS, NV — It’s domestic violence awareness month and one local woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help those in dangerous situations.

Creator and founder Joy Hoover is a local woman who was inspired to create ESOES Cosmetics after losing her mother-in-law Marsha Hoover to a domestic incident. As a mom of two little girls, she created a lipstick to help women who find themselves in domestic situations and in situations where they feel their drink may have been spiked.

In the app—you can find what looks like a regular cosmetics website, but with a press of a button the safe mode is activated, and you can put customized instructions from you to a loved one or police that will be sent in case of an emergency! The app is linked to a lipstick which holds two test strips inside it and has a button on the bottom of the canister that uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the app and get you help.

In the United States, every minute, 20 people get assaulted by their partner according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Those same statistics also show 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will be physically hurt by beatings, burnings or strangulation by their partner.

1 in 10 women will be raped by their partner.