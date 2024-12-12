'A game-changer': Las Vegas hospital breaks ground with robotic-assisted spine surgery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only is this a breakthrough in the nation, but it's also a breakthrough for the world — and it happened right here in Las Vegas.

Southern Hills Hospital became one of the first hospitals to perform spine surgery using robotic-assisted technology.

This is an example of what the future of healthcare looks like. This system redefines spine surgery by improving patient safety and reducing recovery times.

Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, a world-renowned pioneer in the spinal surgery field, performed the groundbreaking procedure.

“This is a game-changer for spine surgery. By combining the latest advancements in robotics with my team’s expertise, we can offer patients unparalleled precision, safety, and the best outcomes," Dr. Poelstra said.