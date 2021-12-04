A December full of palindromes is making Las Vegas a hot spot for weddings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County’s wedding campaign is ‘Forever Happens Here,’ and that seems to be the case heading into the new year, as it nears a major milestone for wedding licenses.

The beauty of Las Vegas is that you can have your wedding where and when you want it, whether it is at a chapel or a Taco Bell.

“We wanted something different, we wanted a fun wedding, and Vegas was the place to be,” said Rose Campbell, a newlywed from Boston, MA.

The first nine days of December this year are palindromes—they are the same forward as backward (12/3/21). There are 38 of them in this century and they are considered lucky days. But to the Campbells, just being here is enough of a blessing.

“Love the weather and all the events going on,” said Ronald Campbell, Rose’s husband. “This is my first time here and I’m having a great time.”

Clark County has no extended wait for marriage licenses being issued and now there is nothing standing in the way of possibly the most important part.

“Eat! Food! Drinks!,” said Rose. “Drinks and food!”

The city is preparing for its five-millionth wedding license early next year.