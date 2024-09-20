A 50-year-old Las Vegas sign is finding its way to a new home at a local museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 50 years, Downtown Las Vegas' El Cortez Hotel & Casino donated it's "Prime Rib $19.95" neon sign to The Neon Museum.

The sign has been on the hotel's parking structure since 1974. A spokesperson with The Neon Museum said El Cortez Hotel & Casino decided to give the sign up to preserve the property's rich history as it enters future renovations.

“We are honored to donate a piece of our hotel to The Neon Museum, for locals and travelers to appreciate it for years to come,” said Kenny Epstein, CEO and Chairman at El Cortez. “As one of Las Vegas’ oldest and most treasured hotels, we take pride in offering our guests a glimpse into the city’s past. Now, with the addition of our historic parking garage sign, visitors to The Neon Museum can experience our storied legacy firsthand.”

The 18 inch by 24 inch sign lived on 7th Street and Fremont Street with neon light bulbs and back-lit plexiglass. Although the hotel has undergone several extensive renovations, a spokesperson said the property still retains the same facade it had in 1952 when the sign was installed.

"El Cortez has maintained the integrity of its building for over 80 years. The property has intentionally embraced its past and made updates to meet the needs of today’s visitors without tearing down," said Aaron Berger, The Neon Museum’s executive director. "That’s unique in Las Vegas, a city known for making way for something new. These important artifacts are distinctive because while they are from a property on the National Register, El Cortez is still thriving today. Displaying them will provide an engaging piece of living history.”

The Neon Museum is open daily and includes an outdoor exhibition space filled with some of Las Vegas’ most iconic neon signs.

The staff at the museum said they aren't sure where the sign will live until they assess it.