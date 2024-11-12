95% of calls to Nevada’s new 988 call center will be answered within 20 seconds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center will open in Southern Nevada after a $49.7 million partnership with a local Las Vegas healthcare provider.

The Nevada Board of Examiners approved the contract and said the center is expected to take calls in approximately six months.

“Nevada continues to refine, expand and improve our implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to support Nevadans,” said Governor Joe Lombardo.

Under this partnership, Nevada’s 988 Lifeline will be able to handle a much higher volume of callers and provide faster service. With help only a short call, text, or chat away, Nevadans who are struggling will have greater access to essential resources to support them when they need it the most.

Nevadans statewide can reach the 988 Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or texting 988 or online using this link. Callers will be connected to a trained Crisis Counselor, who can help with the daily stressors in their lives, de-escalate someone in crisis or even provide advice for how to help a friend, family member or loved one.

The state is currently served by one call center: Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV), located in Reno. Through the second call center, improved technology and multiregional administration, Carelon Behavioral Health projects that 95% of calls to Nevada’s 988 Lifeline will be answered within 20 seconds. As of September 2024, Nevada’s 988 Lifeline answered 76% of calls with the remainder flowing to a national backup center.

I’m confident that this partnership with Carelon is that solution, and I’m excited to see the real, positive impacts on the lives of Nevadans as we move forward and develop other new elements of our crisis response system.

988 calls have been proven to successfully de-escalate most individuals who are experiencing thoughts of suicide without further intervention. According to Vibrant Emotional Health, the national administrator of the 988 Lifeline, less than 2% of calls to 988 required intervention from law enforcement.

Following the rollout with Carelon, 988 Crisis Counselors will be co-located with 911 dispatchers in both Clark and Washoe counties. This will allow 911 and 988 calls to be transferred between both services, so callers receive the best response for their individual need.

If you are anyone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis or is thinking about hurting themselves you’re urged to call that 988 number; It's not just for those in a crisis. 988 will also be available for people to call if they are concerned for someone else who may need help.