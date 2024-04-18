911 outages reported by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some outages could be impacting your ability to call 911.

According to Las Vegas police, 911 calls from landlines are not working, as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

They add there is no estimated time for when that could be restored.

If you call 911 from a mobile number, operators will be able to see your number and call you back right away.

"Please do not attempt to call 911 to check," police said in a social media post. "Please keep our 911 system available for life-threatening emergencies."

Non-emergency calls are not impact by the outage.

If you have a non-emergency call, you can still contact police at (702) 828-3111.