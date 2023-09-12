9/11 ceremonies honor victims, first responders across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s been 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. On this day in 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania- killing nearly 3,000 people.

It changed the course of history and our country forever.

Friday through Monday, first responders and residents across the Las Vegas Valley took time to remember the victims- including 58-year-old Barbara Edwards, who was from Las Vegas.

“Barbara- she just had this amazing personality. You know, she was joyful and she was kind and she really, really loved teaching,” said Lisa Schumacher, Principal at Palo Verde High School.

Edwards was a beloved French and German teacher at Palo Verrde High School. She was on her way back to Las Vegas on American Airlines flight 77 on September 11, 2001.

The hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on board.

“We went from shock to extreme grief in minutes. It was a really difficult day,” Schumacher recounts.

Students and staff at Palo Verde continued to honor Edwards in a ceremony held Friday.

At 6:45 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue gathered for the annual tolling of the bells.

The ceremony coincides with the moment the south towers collapsed at the World Trade Center. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center is on display outside fire station five.

A somber flag raising ceremony was also held Monday at Liberty Park.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown paid tribute to victims and thanked first responders for their heroism and sacrifice.

“We owe you eternal gratitude and will never forget your brave acts and loyalty to this country,” Goynes-Brown said.

Ten-13, a retired NYPD organization in Las Vegas, along with the City of Las Vegas, held a tribute for 9/11 victims at Police Memorial Park Monday.

9/11 first responders recounted their horrific memories and discussed relying on community and brotherhood to stay strong.