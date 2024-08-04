9-year-old girl dies in North Las Vegas crash, 63-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 9-year-old girl is dead and the driver of the grey Corvette she was riding in is in jail after police say she caused the deadly crash.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Simmons St. and W. Ann Rd.



Police say 63-year-old Christina Sorensen was at a red light on Simmons St. trying to make a left turn onto Ann Road.

Despite the red light, Sorensen decided to turn right into the path of a black Jeep, which was unable to avoid the Corvette, causing the collision.

Several witnesses rushed to help the 9-year-old until paramedics arrived to take her to UMC Pediatrics Hospital, where she died.

Sorensen showed signs of impairment and was arrested on multiple charges including DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in death.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to UMC Trauma Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are seeking your help in learning more about the crash. If you know anything, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.