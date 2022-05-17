9-year-old child run over by car in 'unfortunate, terrible accident,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A child died from his injuries after he was run over by a car in east Las Vegas on Monday, police said.

The 9-year-old boy was "playfully" racing with his mother, who was driving the car, on the way back from the mailbox, Capt. Jeff Coday with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau explained. The boy tripped and fell, and was run over by the rear wheel of the vehicle, Coday said.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital's trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police says a minor is deceased after collision in East Las Vegas

"No impairment suspected at this time. It just appears to be an unfortunate, terrible accident," Coday said.

LVMPD says this is still an ongoing investigation. Police were on scene Monday evening in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive.