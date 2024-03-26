9-year-old and 3-year-old among victims in fatal crash on U.S. 93

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — More details have been released regarding a a crash on U.S. 93 that killed three people.

Around 1:47 a.m. on March 20, the Nevada State Police responded to the area of U.S. 93 and mile marker 59.

According to authorities, a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon had been traveling north on U.S. 93 when it crossed into the southbound lanes into the path of a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck, causing a crash.

All three people in the Hyundai died in the crash. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has identified these victims as 29-year-old Malia Hoenshell, 9-year-old Zaiden Grandon, and 3-year-old Phoenix Henley. The three victims were from Henderson and died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities have not release why the Hyundai crossed lanes.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.